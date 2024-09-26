Beauty and the Cheat: A true crime documentary streaming now on Hulu

PHILADELPHIA -- Nearly two decades ago, a young, attractive and well-educated Philadelphia couple garnered international headlines for their brazen crimes.

And while their crimes were non-violent, some even dubbed them "Bonnie and Clyde."

The True Crime documentary called "Beauty and the Cheat," produced by the 6abc Action News Investigative Team, goes behind the scenes into the investigation of the infamous duo.

It is streaming now on Hulu.

Back in 2007, Jocelyn Kirsch and Edward Anderton splashed their social media accounts with their ill-gotten gains which included lavish trips, extravagant dinners, and other images befitting high society.

To their friends, the Drexel University bombshell and University of Pennsylvania graduate seemed to have it all, but it soon was discovered to be funded with stolen riches.

"People like to romanticize an attractive young couple, who had everything going for them and decided to engage in a life of crime," said Deputy U.S. Attorney Louis Lappen.

In the documentary, investigators reveal more details about the brazen scheme.

"The damage for most people was not financial. It was emotional," said Detective Terry Sweeney of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Viewers will also hear from the woman who helped police bring them down.

"I was vulnerable that she stole from me, and I wanted payback," said Jennifer Bisicchia.

And a former lover of Jocelyn Kirsch speaks.

"It just was really hard to discern, sort of, what was lies and what wasn't," said Jayson Verdibello.

"They were smart. They were actually very good criminals. And were very successful for over a year," added Lappen.

But they made one mistake and it unraveled the whole scheme.

The true crime documentary, Beauty and the Cheat, is now streaming on Hulu.