Best closet organizers to make your small space feel more spacious

If you live in a smaller home or have limited storage space but a lot of stuff, you know how difficult it is to get everything to fit neatly in your closet. A closet organizer can help ease these issues, expanding the space you have and helping you keep your space neat and tidy.

This set of five storage shelves can help you separate your sweaters, tees and accessories with ease. They are also stackable when not in use so they won't take up too much storage space. They're made of plastic, which also makes them easy to clean - just wipe them down with a wet cloth. While each shelf does not slide out fully it does slide out far enough for you to gather anything you need.

I used this closet organizer when I was in college and space was limited. It's an easy organizer to store essentials like tees, beanies, other winter accessories and more. All you have to do is attach it to your existing clothing rack, and you're set. This one has six shelves, and you can even buy a three-pack if you want to add it to your other closets.

If you've ever tried to pile on more than one dress or pair of pants on one hanger, this is the product for you. This pants hanger can store a total of five pairs of pants including jeans, dress pants or trousers. While they're advertised for panties though, they can also easily store scarves, skirts or even towels. They have a no-slip design so your clothes won't slide off - just don't top on excess of 10 pounds so as to not strain the product.

If you don't have space for a larger shoe rack having a closet shoe organizer is the way to go. This one can hold 12 pairs of shoes (24 pockets) and it's easy to install too - it comes with four metal hooks that will hang on your closet door. The best part? the pockets are transparent making it easy to find the shoes you need when you in a rush.

This no-frills option is a great way to store everything from clothes to blankets or winter clothes once you're down with them. This is a six-pack but this item is also available in smaller options if needed. Each bag is lightweight, foldable and can hold up to 11 pounds, according to the brand. They conveniently zip up too, in case you need to transfer them around.

