Best dog leashes for you and your pup, according to experts

We love our furry friends, and they love their walks. Finding the right dog leash that suits both you and your pup can help to make walks smoother and better for both of you. We consulted with experts, including professional dog trainers, walkers and behaviorists, to determine what characteristics are most important to look for when purchasing a dog leash. Whether you prefer long hikes or neighborhood strolls with your four-legged companion, here are some of the best dog leashes currently on the market and what you should look out for before buying one.

What can be helpful to look for in a leash

Durability: Depending on how fast of a walker your dog is, it's important to look for strong materials that will help protect your leash from stress over time. Professional dog walker, Paul Columbia, and trainer and behavioral consultant, Robert Haussman, prefer leather and nylon, respectively. It can also be worth it to look for layered fabrics, like a leash with a braided design, which can be helpful to increase durability and minimize damage from teeth if your pup has a tendency to chew. For young puppies, professional dog trainer Shelby Semel recommends keeping your leash choice "cheap and light" during training, as puppies tend to chew or have accidents on their first leash.

Length: While determining you and your dog's walking habits, it can be important to look for a leash that has a desirable length. For example, if you prefer a more dynamic leash and have a calm, well-trained dog, an adjustable or retractable one may be right for you as it can allow for a larger range of movement. Additionally, different leash lengths can offer various benefits and drawbacks, depending on your dog's behavior, so it's very important to assess your specific needs. Haussman suggests that retractable leash use should vary based on your pup's habits and behavior, as while they "do not offer much in the way of communication and control...they can be effective in allowing a calm, well-trained dog to explore your yard with some freedoms while maintaining safety." For dogs without training, Columbia suggests steering clear of adjustable leashes, stating that dog owners who want longer leashes with more give "are far better off with a five or six-foot leash."

Handle comfort: Handle comfort is crucial when deciding what leash to choose, so it's important to determine your preference. There are also more unconventional leash holders that you can keep in mind, like crossbody or hands-free designs. Columbia also emphasizes leash comfort, and recommends a width of five-eighth to one inch in order to prevent any digging into your hand or wrist. It's also important to consider different behavioral characteristics that your dog may have. Haussman states that it's important to determine what works best for you and your dog's needs, as you will be using the leash on a day-to-day basis. For example, a dual-handle leash may be best for you if your dog has a tendency to get tangled in their leash, as it can help provide more control as you walk.

Weight: The weight of a leash is an important consideration depending on the size and strength of your pup. Larger dogs tend to need leashes with a bit more bulk and mass, as they can pull harder on walks, according to the experts interviewed. Alternatively, if you have a smaller dog, a thinner and lighter leash may be more suitable for you. Semel recommends lighter leashes for younger puppies, and Haussman echoes this sentiment, stating that a durable, but lightweight leash made from nylon or leather is preferable, even for older dogs. Haussman also states that it's important to be cautious of the leash clasp's weight as well, "especially if your dog is lighter weight or uses a head collar, a heavy clasp can be irritating."

Best dog leashes for your pup's needs

This leash by Doggy Tales is great if you prefer something more heavy duty. It's made from rock climbing rope, so you can be sure it will be secure. This leash also has a 360-degree rotating clasp, so your pup can move around easily and freely. The reflective lining is also great if you plan on walking after dark.

This leash and harness bundle is great for dogs who have a tendency to pull during walks. The harness has four adjustment points for even pressure distribution to prevent leash tugging. 2 Hounds Design's leash also comes with a chew-warranty, so if your pup is able to get through the tough nylon somehow, it can be replaced hassle free.

This Wild One adjustable leash is a great heavier-duty option. The nylon strap is flex-poly coated, so it's extra strong. Plus, the material makes this leash dirt and odor resistant, and it comes with an attached poop bag carrier. The leash can also support walking two dogs, making it extra easy if you have multiple pets, according to the brand.

This leash is recommended by Semel for a large breed dog or a puller/lunger in an urban environment. She specifically references how the double handle can be helpful if your pup tends to pull, as it provides the walker with more control.

If your dog is a chewer, this leash is a great option. Many reviewers say the metal chain is helpful for their chewing-prone pets. The manufacturer also states that it's made with a chrome-plated metal that is not prone to tarnishing, rusting or breaking. Despite the hardness of the metal, though, the leash itself is comfortable to handle, according to customers. The soft, padded handle helps to avoid rope burns or discomfort as you walk your pup. Semel also recommends chain leashes for dogs who like to grab leashes while you're walking, as the metal is a heavier and a harder material compared to nylon or another kinds of leash fabric, making it more difficult for them to bite and grab.

If you've determined an adjustable leash is a good fit for you and your pup, this is a great option that comes with extra perks. The extra-tough nylon ribbon and chrome-plated snap hook help to reinforce the leash and keep you and your dog tangle free. The anti-slip handle can be beneficial for excited pups that tend to pull during walks. You'll also get a bonus package with this leash, which comes with an LED charm, a travel bowl and a waste bag dispenser.

If you like to bring your pup with you on more active walks or runs, this leash is a great option. The crossbody design and two-step locking process ensure that you'll stay connected to your dog while still being hands free. You'll also be able to hold treats, poop bags and personal items in the attachable pouch. Frisco also offers a regular leash if you are not looking for a hands-free option. Semel recommends this design of Frisco leash, as it is simple yet effective, and great for "hanging around and training outside."

