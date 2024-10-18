Shop our picks for the best insulated pants to stay warm this winter

One of the best ways to stay warm in the winter is with a nice pair of insulated pants. Whether you're looking for a pair to wear while skiing or simply to work on those cold winter mornings, we have you covered with some of the top-rated options for pants with insulated interiors. Take a look at our picks below, with options for both men and women.

Best insulated pants to keep you warm

Uniqlo Uniqlo HEATTECH Easy Pants $59.90 Shop Now

These Uniqlo pants are a great basic piece that can help to keep you warm. The brand emphasized the HEATTECH fleece lining with heat retention features and a water-repellent exterior finish. These pants have a 4.7 total rating, with some reviewers mentioning the pants are versatile and can be worn whether on a hike or at work.

33% off Amazon Arctix Men's Mountain Insulated Ski Pants $39.95

$59.99 Shop Now

Insulated pants are great for outdoor winter sports, and these Arctix pants are specifically made for skiing. The brand mentions their ThermaTech insulation meant to keep the garment light while still providing warmth. You can get them now on sale for just under $40.

84% off Amazon Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants $7.90

$49.99 Shop Now

Artix also offers a women's pair of insulated pants, and thanks to a limited-time deal, you can get select styles starting at just $7.90. These pants have over 37,000 five-star reviews, so be sure to snag this deal now and save on these Amazon's Choice pants.

Carhartt Loose Fit Washed Duck Flannel-lined Utility Work Pant $59.99 Shop Now

If you're looking for a more jean-style pair of pants, these Carhartt work pants are a great option. They are made with broken-in, durable fabric and have a cotton flannel insulation for long-lasting warmth, according to the brand. They have over 600 five-star reviews, with many purchasers praising the warm flannel. You can get these work pants in three different colors.

Halara Softlyzero Thermal High Waisted Button Multiple Pockets Straight Leg Casual Pants $49.95 Shop Now

These Halara pants are a super cute versatile piece. According to the brand, these pants are made with a SoftlyZero Thermal brushed interior meant to provide extra warmth. They are also made with a cute double-button detail and functioning pockets for extra storage.

52% off Eddie Bauer Men's Powder Search 2.0 Insulated Waterproof Ski Pants $95.50

$199.00 Shop Now

If you're looking to save big on good quality insulated pants, these Eddie Bauer ones may be for you. Orginally priced at $199, you can get certain styles for 50% off. These are insulated, waterproof and windproof so you can wear them during many different outdoor activities.

L.L. Bean Women's Perfect Fit Pants, Fleece-Backed Straight-Leg $69.95 Shop Now

These L.L. Bean fleece-backed pants are great if you don't want to substitute warmth for style. They are designed in the same style as their original Perfect Fit pants, so you can wear them to work or simply just running errands. With close to 2,000 five-star reviews, it's clear these pants are well loved by reviewers.

L.L. Bean The North Face Men's Freedom Insulated Pants $200.00 Shop Now

While on the pricier side, if you're looking for a top-rated pair of insulated pants for the cold, this pair by The North Face may be for you. The brand describes that these offer waterproof material, breathable performance, durability and all-conditions style. These are raved about my reviewers, with over 92% of purchasers recommending them and a near-perfect rating.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.