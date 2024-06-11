Popular coffee business Beyu Caffe closing flagship spot in downtown Durham

Owner announces the closure of its flagship Beyu Caffe in downtown Durham after 14 wonderful years. The last day will be Juneteenth which is Wednesday, June 19th.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- When you find the best place to grab a cup of Joe, tea, breakfast, or lunch it becomes more than your "go-to spot." It becomes a place to hang out with friends, make new friends and support a local business in the process.

When it closes, it hits you in the feels, like Tuesday's news from the owner of Beyu Caffe in downtown Durham.

The owner (Dorian) posted on Instagram that he'll be closing the flagship location permanently on Juneteenth. In the post, Dorian said the decision was not made lightly after 14 years in that location.

"Dear Beyu Caffe Family and Community, It is with profound sadness and heartfelt gratitude that we announce the closure of our flagship Beyu Caffe in downtown Durham. After 14 wonderful years, our last day will be Juneteenth, June 19th."

The decision comes with the changing dynamics of higher parking rates, ongoing construction and remote work, which have all played a part in a drop in customers making it hard to remain open. The focus now will be on the other locations and ventures, according to the post.

He thanked the loyal staff and customers.

"To our amazing staff and loyal customers, you have been the soul of Beyu Caffe. We cherish the memories we've created together over the years -- the conversations, the laughter, the shared moments of community. As we prepare to close, we will continue to celebrate these moments and honor the vibrant spirit of our beloved café."