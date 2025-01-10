Man faces numerous charges in string of business break-ins, Wake County Sheriff's Office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man already on probation was charged in connection with multiple commercial break-ins across Wake County.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that 40-year-old Billie Antwan Spencer was arrested.

WCSO said Spencer was suspected of involvement in several break-ins, including at Poor Boy's store, 5804 Poor Boy Farm Road on Nov. 9, Paul's Grocery, 7301 Poole Road on Dec. 10, and the Shell Station at 6100 Penny Road on Dec. 19.

Spencer, who has addresses listed in Raleigh and Greensboro, was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, and three counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.

According to court documents, Spencer was serving 24 months of supervised probation after a suspended sentence for larceny after breaking and entering in Rockingham County. Court records also showed he was in violation of probation for testing positive for illegal drugs on two occasions.

The case remains under investigation.

