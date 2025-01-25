Biotech giant Amgen celebrates opening of new campus in Holly Springs

The celebration also included a ground-breaking for Amgen's next project, a second facility at the site.

The celebration also included a ground-breaking for Amgen's next project, a second facility at the site.

The celebration also included a ground-breaking for Amgen's next project, a second facility at the site.

The celebration also included a ground-breaking for Amgen's next project, a second facility at the site.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A global biotech company is celebrating its growing footprint in the Triangle.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday for Amgen's new manufacturing plant in Holly Springs.

It's at the CaMP Helix Innovation Park.

The celebration also included a ground-breaking for Amgen's next project, a second facility at the site.

"The two facilities will bring Amgen's total investment in North Carolina to more than $1.5 billion reflecting our confidence in the technology and life sciences ecosystem here in the Research Triangle area," said Paul Lewus, vice president and head of Amgen North Carolina. "This site is critical to our global manufacturing network, and we're proud to help patients around the world while also having a positive social and economic impact on the local community."

Amgen's Holly Springs manufacturing campus is expected to employ 725 employees by 2032.