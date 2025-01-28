Commercial turkey flock tests positive for bird flu in Sampson County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A commercial flock of turkeys tested positive for bird flu in North Carolina, state agriculture officials said Friday.

The positive sample was identified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh, and then confirmed by the USDA APHIS National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa.

This is the second case of High Path Avian Influenza in commercial poultry in North Carolina this year. The first was in Hyde County.

"Since 2022, HPAI has impacted more than 141 million birds across all 50 states," State Veterinarian Mike Martin said. "With HPAI being pervasive in some wild bird populations and the recent cases around the country, all flock owners, commercial and backyard, should remain vigilant with their biosecurity. If your birds are sick or dying, report it right away to your local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, 919-707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System 919-733-3986."

Before the case in Sampson Co., NC had 12 affected commercial flocks and eight backyard flocks.