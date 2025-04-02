Birthday Keno ticket turns into $100K win for 81-year-old Moore County veteran

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Talk about a birthday to remember.

A Moore County man went to claim a $50,000 prize on a Merry Multiplier scratch-off ticket at the lottery's Greensboro Regional Office & Claim Center on Monday, and while he was waiting, his daughter bought him a Carolina Keno lottery ticket for his birthday.

That ticket turned into a $100,000 jackpot for Dennis Parks on his 81st birthday.

"It was just my day, I guess," he laughed.

Parks, a military veteran from Carthage, matched all 10 numbers on the Keno 10 Spot game and won the six-figure prize.

"She bought the ticket for me for my birthday," Parks said. "It was my 81st birthday on Monday."

He had to travel to lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday to claim his Keno winnings and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,751.

Parks said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and take a family trip to Ohio.

