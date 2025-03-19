Durham man wins $2 million top prize on $20 scratch-off

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man took home the top prize in a scratch-off lottery game in Raleigh.

Michael McKen bought a $20 100X The Cash ticket from Light House Food Mart on Buck Jones Road in Raleigh and won the $2 million top prize.

He was given the choice to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. McKen chose the lump sum.

After required state and federal tax withholdings he took home $861,006.

ALSO SEE: Raleigh man wins $100,000 in second-chance drawing