Black Friday shoppers brave the cold, wait in line to get good deals: 'Touch the product'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The furry of Black Friday deals lured folks to malls and shopping centers.

Despite the convenience and ease of online shopping, about two-thirds of shoppers surveyed planned to shop in person on Black Friday.

Stores in the Triangle opened their doors before the sun came up. People were braving the bitter cold temps and waiting in long lines.

Customers wait in the cold to capitalize in Black Friday deals

"He wanted his TV and I need another iPad, and we may see some more things in there that we mainly or may want," said Sharlene Locklear.

Inside the Best Buy at Cary Crossroads, shoppers were stocking up on everything from TVs, gaming stations and phones.

"I saved about $150 on this sound bar," said Bradley Myers. "I just got a new TV and I need something that actually sounds good. I enjoy getting deals, free gift cards, surprises, great prices," said Carrie Curry.

The National Retail Federation says a record 183 million people are planning to shop in-store and online between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year.

Folks say their efforts are worth the deal, even if the crowds look a little different.

"They seem to be a little thinner than normal it looks like. Online shopping seems to be taking away from the in-store experience," said Dwain Lenior.

This year, holiday spending is expected to hit a record of nearly one trillion dollars.

