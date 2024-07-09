Construction of the Blue Ridge Road underpass delayed, business feels the impact

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If NCDOT officials had their way, the Blue Ridge Road underpass would have been soon completed.

But, due to complications with construction, it will be at least another year before the project is finished, according to NCDOT officials.

It's a delay that has long caused frustration and inconvenience for nearby PFS Sales Company.

"it makes it tough for us," said employee Whitney Payne. "At one point during construction there was 86 dump trucks coming and going and picking up rocks and debris back and forth."

The NCDOT said the delay in construction is due to an increase in labor and material shortages, the rerouting of train tracks, underground utility lines that needed to be moved that took longer than expected, and soil from the movement of the train tracks.

"And we have had issues with the Internet being down, power being kicked out, flooding. We've had a sinkhole open up underneath our building over here in our parking lot," Payne added. "This will be the third time this has happened. And we have 18-wheelers that deliver freight here 5 days a week. Not to mention we have staff here and I'd hate for their cars to fall into a hole."

According to the NCDOT, the new completion date is scheduled before the start of the 2025 North Carolina State Fair and for part of the 2025 NC State Wolfpack football season.

PFS Sales staff said they have been in contact with officials about the delay. However, efforts to provide sufficient detour signage for their business has been unsuccessful.

"Once things settle down, it'll be nice not to have any of their vehicles here. So we can conduct business and not have to work around them anymore," said Payne.

