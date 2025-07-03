Boat safety tips for July 4th weekend

Just like the roadways, operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal in the state of North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday kicks off Operation Dry Water with N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission officers and other local agencies with the message don't drink and drive and that includes on the water.

and alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.

So far this year, there have been 39 boating incidents in North Carolina three were deadly.

In 2024, there were 15 deaths.

Sergeant Chris Main with the Wake County Sheriff's Office says he's worked boating accidents before and has seen what can happen when people aren't safe.

"Boating, boating wise, just having a float plan not just showing up to the water, throwing the boat in the water. Have your procedures when you're getting ready to get out there, make sure that everybody has their lifejacket," he said.

Boaters can be fined hundreds of dollars and face several consequences if not done safely.

