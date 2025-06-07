Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash in Raleigh left a motorcyclist dead.

It happened a little after 7 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Poole Road and South New Hope Road.

A 2025 Ford F550 truck towing a trailer loaded with wood was traveling eastbound on Poole Road. At the same time, Bobby Edwards Jr., 44, was riding a 2022 Suzuki GSX1300RR motorcycle northbound on South New Hope Road.

According to investigators, the truck had a green light as it proceeded through the intersection. Edwards, attempting to turn left onto westbound Poole Road, failed to stop at a red light. His motorcycle collided with the trailer, ejecting him from the bike.

Edwards was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.