Body of 19-year-old recovered from Jordan Lake after drowning, sheriff's office says

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a 19-year-old man was recovered at Jordan Lake late Sunday after a reported drowning.

It happened near Farrington Road at the intersection with Martha's Chapel Road. Chatham County Sheriff's Office said the victim was with eight friends and a family member. The group had been fishing and floating in the water on the other side of the roadside guard rail.

According to witnesses, the 19-year-old's floaty drifted away, and he swam out to get it and went under. Authorities were called at 7:30 p.m.

The victim's body was found at 11 p.m. His identity has been disclosed.

SEE ALSO: Authorities identify missing boaters found dead in Jordan Lake