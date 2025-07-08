1 missing boater found on Jordan Lake, search for 2nd continues, sheriff's office confirms

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search continues Tuesday for one of the two boaters who went missing on Jordan Lake in Chatham County.

One of them was found Tuesday morning, Chatham County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Their identity will not be released right now.

On Monday, rescue crews from several agencies worked morning to evening, searching for two boaters who presumably fell overboard Sunday evening during Tropical Depression Chantal.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, they launched a canoe from the Martha's Chapel Road canoe access Sunday. They entered the water around 5 p.m., and their unoccupied canoe was recovered later that evening.

Officials urged the public to continue to avoid the area of Farrington Point Boat Ramp, 605 Farrington Point Road, Chapel Hill, while emergency crews are operating.

