Booming Garner to welcome first new commercial space in downtown since 1980's

The EDPNC is a public-private economic development nonprofit, which plays a role in both supporting existing businesses and enticing outside enterprises to open in the state.

Inside her bakery on West Main Street, Barbara Jemison takes a fresh batch of cookies out of the oven.

"We're really well known for our pastries, our cookies, and then grab-and-go cakes because these are all scratch made," said Jemison, who owns Nana's Lil Sweets.

She's nearing three years at this location.

"The community has really embraced us well and we've been really grateful for that. I will say that we don't have foot traffic like we originally anticipated, so we've become a destination spot," said Jemison.

Jemison notes huge growth in the number of weddings they've worked, though it's the day-to-day traffic that she's hoping becomes more consistent. She's optimistic new developments could ultimately address that.

"Every day we get a couple of new people and it's just starting to take off, and so that's always exciting for us to grow," Jemison said

Down the street, the new Metro 201 Project is set to include 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 24 residential units, marking the first new commercial space built in downtown Garner since the 1980s.

"It's our time now. The region is growing. Wake County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, so obviously, that growth is is going to come to us. We just realized that now, having that available parcel right there was a good opportunity. We're trying to increase the amount of food and beverage opportunities in downtown Garner," said Nate Groover, who serves as the Economic Development Director for the Town of Garner, who added crews are expected to break ground this summer.

As of December, the town's estimated population topped 41,000 people, a figure more than 30% higher than the US Census Bureau reported in 2020.

"People generally stay within a mile or two mile radius if they can from where they live to do the things they want to do. As you build that in downtown, it really helps as you want to recruit new businesses to the area," said Matthew Coppedge, who serves as the President and CEO of the Garner Chamber of Commerce.

"We have a comprehensive plan that our Council voted on and enacted. We try to use those tools to basically help us grow in a smart way, obviously paying attention to the needs and concerns of our residents," said Groover.

Metro 201 is located next to the Garner Recreation Center and near the Pearl Street Townhomes, another new housing option.

"You want a critical mass of people living and working (downtown). And so until you get to that point, you really want destination-type retail, restaurant, entertainment in a downtown environment to actually bring people to that area. That's kind of what we've been working with the town private sector on," Coppedge said.

Both Groover and Coppedge have extensive backgrounds working in different parts of the state; Groover spent time with the EDPNC, while Coppedge worked in Durham for a decade, focusing on downtown revitalization.

The pair have also visited other municipalities to gain an understanding of how they can incorporate what's worked elsewhere in Garner.

"The importance of public art in spaces like this and then really just having a variety of offerings for everyone to attract as wide a base as we can," said Groover.

"You could build something once you have teams in place and people that are really supportive and excited about it. It starts to kind of grow and then snowball as you've seen in a lot of these communities," added Coppedge.

The Town has started a Social District, and pointed to events like the Christmas Parade and Food Truck Rodeo as ongoing efforts to bring people downtown.

"We're so close to Raleigh and most people don't know that this little piece of downtown exists. It is really a gem all in and of itself," added Jemison.