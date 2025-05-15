Boomtowns: This Raleigh ZIP Code ranked hottest housing market in region

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hilly, tree-lined streets of Hayes Barton are dotted with wrought-iron fences and huge homes that sit behind them. It seems nearly every property is perfectly manicured. You can hear the constant buzzing of landscapers at work, and there's still a mailman walking the neighborhood to deliver items straight to the front door.

Hayes Barton is part of the 27608 ZIP Code. It also includes Five Points.

This ZIP Code is only about three-and-a-half square miles. Some of the homes are passed down through the generations, which makes it even harder for new families to move into the booming area.

The Triangle Business Journal has ranked the ZIP as the hottest housing market in the Triangle and also one of the most expensive.

Realtor Erica Sizemore said there are reasons why people who can afford it are clamoring to live here.

"We have great schools located close by, walkable neighborhoods, coffee shops, restaurants, all those things that make people want to get into the area," said Sizemore.

Data for the first quarter of 2025 shows 27608 had 56 new listings, and more than half of those sold with an average sale price of $1.4 million.

"There's not very much more to build on. So that just sends the prices higher," said Sizemore.

While Sizemore said it's hard to get into a house here, buyers will have a far easier time less than 15 miles away.

She said Brier Creek has about four months' worth of inventory for the taking.

"That's the great thing about the area is you can go out and get so much more," said Sizemore.

Seung Parker is one of the owners at Petal and Fern in downtown Five Points and said the spot holds a distinction in the City of Oaks.

"This shop in this location is one of the oldest single-family-owned flower shops," said Parker.

She doesn't live in the ZIP Code herself but stressed that the area is for all to enjoy.

"It doesn't have to be because you're in a certain tax bracket," said Parker. "It's very walkable, it's very bikeable. You get in your car, you can go get a boba, you can come get flowers, you can go to like, really awesome restaurants."