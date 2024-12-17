Durham City Council appoints Bo Ferguson as new city manager: 'Right leader'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bull City's new leader has been named and will take over when current city manager, Wanda Page retires and the end of the year.

Monday night, Durham City Council appointed W. Bowman 'Bo' Ferguson as the next city manager. Ferguson is currently serving as a deputy city manager.

According to a news release from the city, Ferguson has been in his current position since 2013 had has been responsible for leading four departments, which includes the Police, Fire, Emergency Communications, and the Community Safety Departments. Outgoing city manager Page created the Public Safety portfolio in 2021.

"I am honored and humbled to be appointed as Durham's next city manager," Ferguson said. "Since 2013, I have enjoyed being a part of this amazing community, where I've worked, lived, and raised my family. To have the opportunity to serve as city manager in the city that I'm so deeply committed to, is a dream come true for me. I've been a witness and a participant in Durham's transformation over the past decade, and I'm excited to see us continue to build on our progress and ensure all our residents can benefit from and participate fully in Durham's successes."

Ferguson's city manager appointment is effective January 1, 2025, at a salary of $297,000.

Mayor Leonardo Willams released this statement after Ferguson's appointment: "Bo Ferguson is the right leader to guide Durham's future. With more than a decade of dedicated service to our city and nearly three decades of experience in local government, he has the expertise, vision, and a deep commitment to our organization's values and our community's values. The City Council is hiring someone who can lead a workforce of nearly 3,000 people and truly loves Durham. Bo has shown that he can be present for the Durham community at large. He has proven his ability to lead with innovation, inclusivity, and fiscal responsibility. He's vested in Durham and so are we!"

Before joining Durham, Ferguson served as city manager in Hendersonville, NC from 2008 to 2013, assistant town manager in Black Mountain, NC from 2005 to 2008, and held leadership roles in Rockville and Greenbelt, Maryland from 1996 to 2005.

He holds a master's degree in public administration from the University of Kansas and a bachelor's degree in political science and urban studies from Furman University.

According to the city, Ferguson's other leadership highlights include:



HEART Program: Oversaw the creation and growth of the Community Safety Department (HEART program), now a national model for emergency response to certain nonviolent 911 calls.

Public Safety: Onboarded new leadership in Durham's public safety departments, ensuring Durham's core values were respected and uplifted as these departments encountered significant growth and challenges.

Infrastructure Development: Led the creation of Durham's Half-Penny for Parks initiative and oversaw significant new investments in facilities that serve the public.

Fire Department Merger: Negotiated and implemented the consolidation of City and County Fire departments, enhancing services while saving taxpayer dollars.