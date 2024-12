Durham breaks ground on transportation center renovations

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bull City is breaking ground on the Durham Station Transportation Center renovations.

Durham says it will also enhance rider experience by expanding canopies and adding more seating and bathrooms.

Construction will begin at the end of the month and is expected to finish in December 2026.

The transportation center will remain open during construction.