Durham celebrates upgrades to Amtrak station

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amtrak celebrated the completion of the $1.5 million project to improve the Durham train station.

Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams joined North Carolina Department of Transportation and Amtrak leaders at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning.

"This is an opportunity for us to acknowledge that need and invest in it as well," Williams said. "And it's a step in the right direction to ensure that we are getting people to this station, being able to get in and out, on and off, and moving throughout our region."

Amtrak said the upgrades are part of a company-wide move to make sure Amtrak offers a safe, efficient and comfortable travel experience for customers.

Similar projects are underway in Fayetteville and Rocky Mount.