16-year-old dies after getting critically injured in crash involving police chase in NC

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teen seriously injured in a Roxboro car crash earlier this month has died.
Roxboro Police Department confirmed with ABC11 that 16-year-old Branden McCain passed away over the weekend. He and six others were injured after a police chase ended in a crash.
According to Roxboro police, 18-year-old Jamere Jones allegedly stole a 1999 Buick from a business on Leasburg Road around 4 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Police tried to block the car in a parking lot, but the driver got away, and that is when the chase started.
Speeds during the pursuit hit 60 mph in a 20-mph zone before police say Jones ran a red light at the intersection of South Main Street and Madison Boulevard. The Buick was then hit by a passenger truck and two other vehicles.
The crash trapped Jones and two 16-year-old passengers inside the vehicle.
Five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Jones was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but was described as stable.
McCain -- one of the 16-year-olds -- was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Jones was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony speed to elude arrest. Additional charges are expected.
Featured video is from a previous report.