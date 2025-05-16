NC family demanding public apology after teen's accused killer featured in high school yearbook

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A North Carolina family is outraged after their loved one's accused killer was featured in his high school yearbook as one of its "biggest flirts."

The family is now demanding that the Gastonia high school, where the victim and suspect were seniors, issue an public apology.

Brandon Sullivan was shot and killed during a robbery attempt in February, just one week before his 18th birthday. His schoolmate, Moises Pena Gonzalez, was the first of four people arrested for the homicide.

His family worked to ensure a page recognizing him made it into the Hunter Huss High School yearbook. When the yearbook finally arrived, Sullivan's sister, Taylor Ramsey, told ABC11 affiliate WSOC she was surprised to see the teen charged in Brandon's death featured in the superlative section as " Biggest Flirts."

"How could no member of staff stop and think, maybe this is a bad idea?" Ramsey said. "If you were able to put my brother in at the last minute, then why was nobody higher up in the chain able to remove pictures of Moises?"

Ramsey told WSOC she understands that Pena Gonzalez has a senior photo and photos with the football team, but said the "Biggest Firts" entry should have been left out.

She said the principal has since apologized to her via email, but she wants more.

Ramsey started an online petition for a public apology. Three hundred people have signed it so far.