Brawl breaks out at court hearing for murder suspect in New Mexico, video shows

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A hearing for a person accused of murder turned into a brawl in New Mexico.
Alexander Ortiz is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Alianna Farfan last year.
He was standing before a district judge in Albuquerque on January 31 when a brawl broke out.
During the hearing, Pete Ysasi and Farfan's uncle Carlos Lucero barreled over the partition to attack Ortiz, video shows.
Video also shows as a courtroom officer was assaulted as he tried to protect the defendant.
Lucero told responding officers that "he killed my niece like a coward" and "it was worth every moment," court documents show.
Both men were treated at an area hospital and released. They are due back in court in March.
