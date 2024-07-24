  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Whale breaches in New Hampshire, capsizes boat, tossing passengers into ocean

ByCNN CNNWire logo
Wednesday, July 24, 2024 4:06PM
Whale breaches in New Hampshire, tossing passengers into ocean
The latest on a whale breaching and capsizing a boat.

NEW HAMPSHIRE -- An amazing and frightening wildlife moment was caught on camera Tuesday.

A whale suddenly breached the ocean's surface and slammed into a boat, causing it to capsize.

At least two passengers on the boat were tossed into the ocean.

It happened off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

A teen from Maine was fishing nearby with his older brother at the time of the incident.

16-year-old Colin Yagar happened to be filming the water when the whale breached.

No one was injured in the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW