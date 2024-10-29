Fayetteville area rich in Black history could go on National Register of Historic Places

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Fayetteville and some residents are hitting an important milestone in their efforts to register a historically Black neighborhood in the National Register of Historic Places. The city just received a state grant to nominate the neighborhood for the register -- a grant up for review at Monday night's city council meeting.

People in the Broadell community told ABC11 that the area is rich with history.

"This area basically was built for the Black community in the 50s ... it was really for the Black professionals of the area," said Fayetteville Councilman D.J. Haire.

Neighborhood residents said Broadell is and has been home to some of Fayetteville's most respected and prominent Black historical figures.

"We knew that it had a history of, you know, faculty from Fayetteville State University. It was a place for educators to live. Going back further than that, we found some roots in World War II history that talked about, you know, people returning from World War II and African-American community members due to redlining. That was one of the only areas that that they were allowed to buy property," said Chris Cauley, the economic and community development director for the City of Fayetteville.

All this history is why proponents told ABC11 they've spent two years strategizing and are working with the city to get the neighborhood recognized on the National Register Of Historic Places. It's a distinction that could help preserve the historic homes in the area and support economic development.

At Monday's meeting, city council will review a $21,000 state grant the city has received for the effort. It's expected the city will add $14,000 to go toward an architectural survey of the homes and buildings in the area for Broadell's application.

"There are so many people who are legacies of these beautiful Broadell homes community," said Helen Pierce of Fayetteville. "And that's why they're coming back to the family homes to still be a part of it."

"It instills pride that you can reference your past and you know, make it a better future," Cynthia Leeks said. "You know, if you don't know where you came from, you don't know where you're going."