Broughton High School goes on Code Red lockdown due to report of suspicious person

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Broughton High School is on a Code Red lockdown while law enforcement responds to a potential threat at the school.

All of the students at the school are safe, according to Raleigh Police Department.

During a Code Red lockdown, nobody is allowed to enter or leave campus. The entire building is locked down and nobody is allowed to enter or exit the building until an all-clear is issued.

Raleigh Police Department said it received a report of a suspicious person at the school, but there is no active shooter at the school. This person has not been found yet and officers have not confirmed if there is any threat to students.

Still, the school went on lockdown as a precaution.

The lockdown comes on a day when extra security was already in place at the school. That's because Monday a Broughton student was caught with a gun off campus during lunch.

