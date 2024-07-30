Wild horse euthanized after getting hit by car in Outer Banks; driver arrested

Bullwinkle is one of the endangered wild horses that roam the beaches on the north end of the Outer Banks.

COROLLA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people face charges after a wild horse was hit by a car Friday in the Outer Banks.

The 10-year-old stallion named Bullwinkle suffered severe injuries after getting hit on Corolla Beach close to midnight, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund. He had to be euthanized on Saturday morning.

The nonprofit said the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

On Facebook, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund called it a major loss for the herd that could be felt for generations to come. Bullwinkle was in his prime and was starting to acquire and reproduce.

The nonprofit posted a video the day before of Bullwinkle and another stallion fighting over mares.

The post read in part:

"Bullwinkle died as wild as he lived; at no point did he welcome our intervention and he remained wary and defensive even as he laid on the dune unable to stand anymore. The fight drive that he was always known for never left him, right up to the end. He was exactly what a wild Banker stallion is supposed to be, and we are glad that he at least never had to leave the beach - he was never meant to."

According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, the 10-year-old stallion was buried at the edge of the meadow where they filmed the video Thursday.

