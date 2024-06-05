Butner police seek help finding suspects in 9 car break-ins

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Butner Public Safety is asking for help in identifying four people suspected of breaking into nine cars.
Officers responded Tuesday to 20th Street and found that 9 vehicles had been broken into.
Eight of those were unlocked and the suspects busted a window to enter the other vehicle.
The thieves took guns, several wallets, and cash during the break-in spree.
.
A store security camera captured images of one of the suspects as well as the suspects' vehicle, a black Kia Sportage.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or car is asked to please contact Lt. N. Williams at (919) 575-6561 ext. 111 or call the Granville County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at (919) 693-3100. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Callers do not have to give their names and personal information.