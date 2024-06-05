Butner police seek help finding suspects in 9 car break-ins

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Butner Public Safety is asking for help in identifying four people suspected of breaking into nine cars.

Officers responded Tuesday to 20th Street and found that 9 vehicles had been broken into.

Eight of those were unlocked and the suspects busted a window to enter the other vehicle.

Images of one of the four break-in suspects. Butner Public Safety

The thieves took guns, several wallets, and cash during the break-in spree.

A store security camera captured images of one of the suspects as well as the suspects' vehicle, a black Kia Sportage.

Surveillance image of the suspect vehicle. Butner Public Safety

Anyone who can identify the suspect or car is asked to please contact Lt. N. Williams at (919) 575-6561 ext. 111 or call the Granville County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at (919) 693-3100. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Callers do not have to give their names and personal information.