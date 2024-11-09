Casino resort Caesars Virginia to open in December

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The highly anticipated Caesars Virginia Casino Resort announced dates for its grand opening in Danville.

According to the casino, guests will be able to step foot inside the resort starting on Dec. 12.

The resort is home to a 320-room hotel tower and 50,000 square feet of meeting and convention space that also serves as a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, full-service spa, pool, and a wide variety of dining.

It also boasts 587,000 square feet of space, including 90,000 square feet of gaming space.

"We have worked diligently on creating a world-class resort that will offer all the luxurious and modern amenities expected from Caesars that will also serve as an economic driver for Danville and the surrounding region through employment and tourism," said Barron Fuller, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment. "We're so proud of Caesars Virginia and look forward to welcoming guests on Dec. 12."

The opening comes a year and a half after a temporary facility opened in Danville. The casino said since its opening in May 2023, it has paid more than $66 million to the City of Danville and The Commonwealth in gaming taxes.