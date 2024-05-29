Campbell Soup Company invests up to $150M to expand Robeson County facility

MAXTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Campbell Soup Company is investing up to $150 million to expand its facility in Robeson County.

According to a news release, the facility in Maxton is one of the company's largest facilities and has been a vital employer in Robeson County for over 50 years. Campbell employs 1,200 people at this facility and plans to add 100 new workers there.

It also plans to expand its soup and broth production.

"The investment in our Maxton facility will create new opportunities for our team and support economic growth in the area," Mick Beekhuizen, President of Campbell's Meals & Beverages division, said. "We value our partnership with the State of North Carolina and Robeson County and appreciate their support to help enable this expansion."

John Cummings, Robeson County Commissioner Chair, said the creation of 100 new additional jobs with an annual income significantly above the county medium shows economic growth for Robeson County.

"Robeson County is truly moving in a positive direction economically and we look forward to partnering with Campbell Soup in their continued investment into our communities and more importantly the impact they have on the families they employ," he said. "The County wants to thank Campbell's for being a good partner and we are excited to continue our great relationship."

According to a news release, county and State officials worked with Robeson Community College, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Golden Leaf, Robeson County Committee of 100 and the North Carolina Department of Commerce to land this project.

The project will receive $1,250,000 million from the Industrial Development Fund utility account; $1,250,000 from Golden Leaf to support infrastructure; and $248,000 in "training dollars" through the NC Community College System's customized training program.

More water and electrical infrastructure will be installed to meet the needs of the new facility and operations.

Campbell Soup Company, headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, is one of the biggest food companies in the country with a wide variety of brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish and Kettle Brand.