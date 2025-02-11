Dr. William M. Downs named Campbell University's 6th president

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dr. William M. Downs was elected as the sixth president of Campbell University by the board of trustees on Monday morning.

He will succeed President J. Bradley Creed on July 1, 2025.

Dr. Downs was previously the president of Gardner-Webb University.

"Dr. Downs represents everything we hoped to find in Campbell University's next president," said Gene Lewis III, chair of the Board of Trustees and presidential search committee.

"With his extensive experience, deep personal faith, and infectious energy, he is uniquely qualified to elevate Campbell to new heights, while upholding our mission and values."

A Raleigh native, Dr. Downs earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from North Carolina State University. He also holds his master's degree and Ph.D. in political science from Emory University in Atlanta.

"I'm grateful for the honor to serve as the sixth president of Campbell University. I'd like to thank the presidential search committee and the Board of Trustees for entrusting me with this opportunity to help shape the future of this exceptional institution," said Dr. Downs.

