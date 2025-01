Crash shuts down major intersection, knocks down power lines, street lights in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash on Monday morning shut down a major intersection in Garner.

It happened just after midnight at Timber Drive and US 70.

The car crash knocked down power lines and two sets of street lights. Both directions at this intersection are closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.