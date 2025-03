Man killed in Wake County crash when car hit power pole

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed in a single-car-crash in Wake County.

The crash took place in New Hill on Holleman Road toward U.S. 1.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the car somehow lost control, hit a drainage ditch and went airborne slamming into a power pole and landing on its side.

The man driving the car died at the scene.

Power company officials are also investigating the crash.

