Community calls for Durham to expand HEART, its' crisis response program

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Durham residents are calling on the city to expand HEART, its' care center crisis response program.

Durham's unarmed first responders' team was built as a substitute for police in specific crisis calls. HEART stands for Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response Team.

The program is fully integrated with 911, which still handles all emergency calls. Since launching three years ago, it has responded to 25,000 emergency calls.

The community group is asking for three key three things:



Fully fund the program to run 24/7 instead of 12 hours a day

Expand into Durham County

Fund the program to serve Durham Public Schools

The group plans to meet at 6 p.m. ahead of Monday's city council meeting.

