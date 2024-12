Car slams into Fayetteville building on Yadkin Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crashed into a Fayetteville building overnight Monday.

It happened at the Empowerment Center and Christian Education building on Yadkin Road.

According to investigators, the car was traveling on Bonanza Drive and crossed over the T intersection, hitting a pedestrian crossing signal. It then slammed into the building.

Fayetteville police are searching the area for the driver or a passenger of the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.