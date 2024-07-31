Is MLB coming to Raleigh? Hurricanes talk baseball, upgrades around PNC Arena

The idea of widescale redevelopment played a key role in the team's decision to extend its lease at PNC Arena last year.

The idea of widescale redevelopment played a key role in the team's decision to extend its lease at PNC Arena last year.

The idea of widescale redevelopment played a key role in the team's decision to extend its lease at PNC Arena last year.

The idea of widescale redevelopment played a key role in the team's decision to extend its lease at PNC Arena last year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While there are still more than two months until the Carolina Hurricanes open their season against the Tampa Bay Lightning, team officials off the ice are continuing to work on wide-ranging efforts to renovate both the arena and immediate area.

"The first being a $300 million renovation of (PNC Arena) which will take place probably over the next three years, in probably three different phases, mostly in the offseason from hockey, so that's lots of changes within the building here," said Brian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings LLC. "Outside of the building, you have what will eventually be potentially up to an $800 million to billion-dollar mixed-use development around the buildings. That will include, as it's been reported, a Live Nation sort of smaller concert music event venue, office, retail, a hotel, probably multiple sports bars, one of which would include a sportsbook, a number of residential options, including an affordable housing component that's been agreed upon,"

The idea of widescale redevelopment played a key role in the team's decision to extend its lease at PNC Arena last year.

(Hurricanes owner) Tom (Dundon has) talked about it publicly, but he's also very serious about trying to bring a Major League Baseball team to Raleigh.

- Brian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings LLC

"Those of us who've been here for a long time have heard the plans, have heard the chatter. If we're going to do these entertainment venues, what if we had walkable bars? What if we had things outside the arena? To see that start to come to fruition, that's a legacy project," said Doug Warf, President of Hurricane Holdings LLC.

Fork added: "This will be the only one that's centered and anchored by an NHL venue, that also happens to be the home of an ACC basketball team, that's 100 yards away from a 60,000-seat stadium (Carter-Finley Stadium) that hosts that an ACC football team (NC State). And the whole development will be designed around those sports venues and to facilitate people in and out of those places to amplify the sports and entertainment that's here."

The team completed a purchase of Backyard Bistro, a popular sports bar across the arena, earlier this year. While the restaurant operated under the name for months following the deal, it formally closed for renovations last month, with a social media post stating plans for a reopening and rebranding in August.

According to Sports Business Journal, the Hurricanes finished sixth in the NHL last season in average attendance and saw the second-highest increase in year-over-year attendance. The strong fan support has come as the team has been one of the NHL's best over the past several seasons, though ownership has continued to find ways to draw more crowds consistently outside games.

However, the passion behind the Caniacs, which is seen often in supporting the Triangle's collegiate teams, has also buoyed efforts to bring another professional franchise here.

"(Hurricanes owner) Tom (Dundon has) talked about it publicly, but he's also very serious about trying to bring a Major League Baseball team to Raleigh. That's much easier said than done. We will not be the only city, will not be the only ownership group looking to get one of the new expansion teams that will probably be created by Major League Baseball next couple of years. But Tom is very serious about pursuing that opportunity, bringing it here to Raleigh, and we'll be taking a lead, helping him on the corporate side and business side," said Fork.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has previously said he wanted a plan in place by 2029 to add two professional teams, with Raleigh viewed as a potential possibility. The region's fast-growing population, media market size, household median income, and weather are all viewed as positives, but the backing of a billionaire owner like Dundon could loom larger than all other factors.

"I think that now the public and the media are starting to maybe feel the excitement that we were feeling," said Lou Pascucci, co-founder of MLB Raleigh.

Pascucci and friends started the grassroots group years ago, trying to draw local backing and attention to the idea.

"This is a baseball area, this is more of a traditional baseball market than many markets to have Major League Baseball. So I think once you bring a pro team here, it'll be clear quickly that this was the right choice and that this market is just a hotbed of baseball," said Pascucci, who highlighted support across all levels of the sport in the region.