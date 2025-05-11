Game 3 of NHL 2nd round playoffs draws fan excitement, economic boost at Lenovo Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the signs lit up red outside the Lenovo Center, Carolina Hurricanes fans were in celebration mode after winning 4-0 over the Washington Capitals to take a 2-1 series lead in Game 3.

It's a moment die-hard fans from Raleigh have waited years for.

"We went ten years without making the playoffs, and now we're finally here," one fan said.

And they're not alone. The game day traffic was a reminder of just how packed a playoff hockey game is.

"Every seat was filled, and that makes it 10 times better when every seat is filled, every voice in the house is yelling," said Kylie McCarroll, a Canes fan from Virginia Beach. "We make the drive all the way down here and make the drive all the way back home every time because go Canes."

And big events like the Stanley Cup Playoffs and other marquee events keep the triangle booming.

The Lenovo Center brings in about $200 million a year in economic and fiscal impact each year. The area is also going to see a $1 billion expanded entertainment district after getting approval from the City of Raleigh.

Even Capitals fans were impressed, as many made the drive down from the Washington, DC area.

Will Skehan, a Caps fan from northern Virginia who now lives in Richmond, may be going home without a win, but he still felt the southern hospitality during his trip.

"It was my first time in Raleigh, so I pregamed at a brewery and had a good time, actually," he said.

Game 4 will be on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Lenovo Center.