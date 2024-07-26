Carolina Panthers, USAA host Carolina-based military members for 'Salute to Service' boot camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Local military members took the field Thursday inside the Carolina Panthers' stadium during a training camp.

This marked the first time USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp was hosted on the same field the Panthers play on in Charlotte on Sundays in the fall.

According to a press release, the training camp "represents the evolution of authentic military appreciation event that USAA and the Panthers have created to foster an understanding and appreciation for the local military community, bringing our military closer to a game they love."

USAA

100 service members from the Carolinas competed in drills like those used by NFL coaches to evaluate talent. This includes a 40-yard dash, broad jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet and the QB arm challenge.

The invited military also watched the Panthers practice from a VIP viewing location before taking the field, along with getting autographs from the players.

The training camp started at 11:30 a.m.

The Panthers' home field is located at 800 South Mint Street.

