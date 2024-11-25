Carter-Finley Stadium at NC State may soon have a new name

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State's Carter-Finley Stadium may be getting a new name.

According to a news release, NC State Athletics has partnered with Independent Sports and Entertainment (ISE) to identify a potential naming rights partner. ISE is a sports marketing agency that focuses on "venue naming rights revenue generation opportunities in the college athletics space."

"With the blessing of the Carter and Finley families, we are able to pursue this opportunity to enhance our program in the new landscape of college athletics," NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said. "We are grateful for their support through the years and for their understanding of our need to explore new revenue sources to invest in the development and success of our student-athletes.

Wolfpack Athletics has seen five ACC team championships, a national team title, Final Four appearances by men's and women's basketball, and a College World Series appearance by baseball in 2023-2024.

