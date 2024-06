At least 1 dead after crash in Cary involving teen

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious crash in Cary Monday morning has resulted in at least one death.

It happened on Green Level Church Road near Jenks Road.

According to law enforcement, the crash involved one vehicle and a teenager.

Part of the road is closed north of Jenks Road.

This is an ongoing investigation.