Cary grandmother 'shoots her shot' at lottery, wins $1 million top prize

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary grandmother took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize.

Stephanie Marquez of Cary told the NC Education Lottery she was "numb" after winning the big prize.

"I kept thinking, 'That can't be real,'" she said.

Marquez bought her $30 MAX-A-MILLION ticket from the Xpress Mart on North Sharon Amity Road in Charlotte. She said she normally buys the $5 and $10 scratch-off, not the $30 tickets.

"I guess I just thought, 'Shoot your shot,'" Marquez said. "That was my first time buying that one."

Marquez was given the choice to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum, and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $430,508.

"This is a really good thing for us right now," Marquez said.

She said she plans to use some of her winnings to help pay for her two grandchildren's college education.

