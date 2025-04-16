Pittsboro woman had a good feeling, wins $1M scratch-off jackpot

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Pittsboro woman who said she always thought she would win a big lottery prize saw that dream become reality this week.

"I always said one day I would get a ticket that would send me to Raleigh," Angelette Cheek said. "You've just got to be in it to win it."

On Sunday, she captured the first $1 million top prize in Emerald 10's, a new lottery game.

Cheek bought her lucky $10 ticket at Neal's Gas & Convenience on East Street in Pittsboro.

ALSO SEE | Second-chance lottery drawing is a $250K win for Lee County woman

"I started scratching, and I saw the one followed by the m, and I was just in shock," Cheek said.

She said she decided to play Emerald 10's because she had a good feeling.

"Something just told me to buy that one," she laughed. "I like playing the new games."

On Tuesday, Cheek went to lottery headquarters to collect her winnings. make. Given the choice of an annuity of $50,000 for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000, she chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $430,503.

Cheek said she plans to use her winnings to help her family and do some home renovations.

Emerald 10's debuted this month with five $1 million top prizes. Four $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.