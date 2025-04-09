Last-minute decision to buy ticket leads to $369K lottery win for Chatham County woman

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman from Pittsboro won a jackpot of $369,962 after her husband bought several Cash 5 tickets.

Linda Denning and her husband stopped by the Breeze Thru on East Street in February.

"We were about to leave, but my husband decided to go back to buy some Cash 5 tickets for us," Denning said.

Her lucky $1 quick pick ticket matched all five numbers during the Feb. 26 jackpot drawing.

"I called my son and said, 'I think I won the jackpot,'" she said about the moment she won.

Returning to the store felt like fate for Denning.

"It was meant to be; it was meant for us," she said.

On Monday, Denning claimed her prize at lottery headquarters. After required federal and state taxes, she took home $265,448.

She plans to use her prize on bills and household projects.

The odds of matching all numbers in Cash 5 are 1 in 962,598.

