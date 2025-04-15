Lee County woman wins $250K in second-chance lottery drawing

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County woman won $250,000 grand prize last Wednesday in a second-chance lottery drawing.

Bonny Harmon of Sandford got a call in the middle of the workday and found out she won the top prize in the first of four 2025 Multiply The Cash Second Chance drawings. There were over 33 million total entries.

"I was actually in a meeting when I got the call," Harmon recalled. "I told all my coworkers, 'Guess what? I just won the lottery.'"

Harmon arrived at lottery headquarters last Friday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $179,375.

Bonny Harmon (right) with her brother Roland Harmon (left) NC Education Lottery

"I was on cloud nine," she said. "My head is still up there in the clouds."

Harmon added she now can spend more time with her family.

Players get a second chance with their Multiply the Cash scratch-off tickets by scanning them into their lottery accounts which enters them into the drawing. The drawing also had four $20,000 winners and 20 winners of $500.

The second drawing will take place on June 4.