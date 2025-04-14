Fayetteville man plunks down $50 on scratch-off ticket, wins $1M

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- They say fortune favors the bold, and that mantra paid off big for a Fayetteville man.

James Holloway took a chance on a $50 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Holloway bought his lucky $10 Million Spectacular ticket from VaVa Food Mart on Cumberland Road in Fayetteville.

On Monday, Holloway went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim his prize. He had to decide whether to take his winnings as an annuity of $50,000 for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $430,514.

The $10 Million Spectacular game debuted in December 2023 with five top prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million and lots of smaller prizes. Two $10 million jackpots and four $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

