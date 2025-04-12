Orange County man wins $100K in second-chance lottery drawing

The winner bought a $2 Monopoly ticket and instantly won the Grand Fortune jackpot of $6.7 million.

The winner bought a $2 Monopoly ticket and instantly won the Grand Fortune jackpot of $6.7 million.

The winner bought a $2 Monopoly ticket and instantly won the Grand Fortune jackpot of $6.7 million.

The winner bought a $2 Monopoly ticket and instantly won the Grand Fortune jackpot of $6.7 million.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Orange County man won the 100,000 top prize Wednesday in a second-chance drawing.

Christopher Lunsford of Chapel Hill found out he won in the third and final Money Rush Second Chance drawings when he got a phone call from the lottery. There were over 7.7 million entries.

"It's so overwhelming I don't know what to even say," he said. "Never in my life did I expect something like this."

Lunsford plans give some of his winnings to his church and potentially buy a home.

Players got a second chance with their Money Rush scratch-offs by scanning them into their lottery accounts and were automatically entered into the drawing.

Featured video in media player is from a previous report.