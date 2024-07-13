'Cary History by Train' explores mysterious death of founder Frank Page

Less is known about his tumultuous later years. After his wife of almost 50 years died, Page developed a bit of a wild side at age 74.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's your chance this weekend to learn more about the possible murder mystery surrounding the founder of Cary.

On Sunday, an event called Cary History by Train explores the final years of Frank Page. It includes a short train ride to Raleigh, an exclusive VIP tour, historical documents, and a biscuit bar.

Admission per person is $75 plus a fee. You must also purchase your train tickets. See here for more information.

Lesser-Known History

A local historian made some unusual discoveries about Frank Page.

Katherine Loftlin, who runs the visitor's center in downtown Cary, told ABC11 that his story as a successful entrepreneur from a prominent family is well known.

Page was a stern, religious family man who hated drinking and gambling. He named Cary after a prominent temperance advocate, Samuel Fenton Cary; he wanted Cary to be a dry town.

Whether it was a murder or not is up for debate, but the questions and tales around Frank Page's death live on. It's the Cary, North Carolina you haven't heard about.

He married a second time to a woman 40 years younger than him. His children were skeptical.

In one letter, they make it clear they weren't happy about their dad rushing into something so soon, even calling him "insane"

"This woman is 37 years old, a widow, and is of course marrying him for his money, the sooner he dies, the better she will like it," one letter reads.

Just a few months later, Page died under questionable circumstances.

