1 shot outside Village Square in Cary; nearby schools on Code Yellow lockdown

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a heavy police presence after a person was shot near the Village Square shopping center in the 600 block of Walnut Street in Cary.

The victim suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial report said two people had been shot, but in an update, Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said there was one gunshot victim after officers initially responded to an "active shooter event."

Sult said there was not an active shooter and that several "persons of interest" were being detained.

A "couple of weapons" were seized, the chief added. Drones were being used to look for suspects and secure the scene.

Backpacks and shoes were visible on the ground behind crime-scene tape as officers investigated.

Police said they believe the shooting occurred in the roadway just off the intersection of Cary Towne Parkway and Walnut Drive.

"Based on the information we have at this time, and this is subject to change, we believe this is an incident that occurred between known parties," Sult said. "And so this was not a random or active shooter situation."

Adams Elementary School and East Cary Magnet Middle School are in Code Yellow lockdown.

Officials from both schools said their students were safe. A Code Yellow lockdown is implemented if there is something in the community that may pose a threat to the school. During a Code Yellow, all students return to and remain inside the building. Activities inside the school continue as normal.

People are asked not to go to the school campus.

ABC11 has reached out to nearby Cary High School about any lockdown status but has not yet heard back.

Police said schools were not involved in this incident.

Walnut Street from Cary Town Boulevard to Maynard is closed and police ask drivers to avoid the area.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is at the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

