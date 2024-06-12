Raleigh Police Bomb Squad working to remove old military ordnance found at Cary home

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 7:36PM
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are working to remove an old military ordnance that was found at a Cary home, Cary Police said Wednesday.

A homeowner found the ordnance in the 600 block of Kings Fork Road while landscaping their backyard. They immediately contacted authorities.

Cary Police along with the Raleigh Police Bomb Squad and other officials are working to remove the device.

The origin of the ordnance is under investigation. Police said they believed it was that of the previous homeowner, who was a retired military veteran.

"We would like to remind all residents to exercise caution if they come across any suspicious objects or devices," Cary Police said in a release. "It is important to immediately report such findings to local authorities and not attempt to handle or move them on their own."

